The Ukrainian state did not interfere, does not interfere and does not plan to interfere in the internal affairs of Georgia. Information about the alleged involvement of the Ukrainian side in the preparation of the rebellion in Georgia is not true. Oleh Nikolenko, spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, wrote about this on his Facebook on Monday, September 18.

Nikolenko said that the Georgian special services announced the alleged involvement of the Ukrainian side in the preparation of the rebellion in Georgia.

"This information is not true. The current Georgian government is once again trying to demonize Ukraine in order to resolve its domestic political issues. The Ukrainian state did not interfere, does not interfere and does not plan to interfere in the internal affairs of Georgia," the Foreign Ministry spokesman said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 24, the Ministry of Interior Affairs of Georgia said that they did not see the need to close the state border with russia.

On July 3, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed to summon the Georgian Ambassador to Ukraine and offer him to leave the country within 48 hours.

On July 3, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Ukraine expelled the Georgian Ambassador after a corresponding order from the President.