Ukraine does not trade its territories and sovereignty, as Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban once again called for. Oleh Nikolenko, spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, wrote about this on his Facebook on Wednesday, August 30.

Nikolenko noted that the Prime Minister of Hungary considers it mandatory for the West to conclude an agreement with the russian dictator putin on the security of Ukraine. According to Orban, this agreement should include neither the return of Crimea nor Ukraine's membership in NATO, while ending military support for Ukraine considers the best chance for peace.

"In fact, we have already begun to worry that Viktor Orban has not called for a long time to stop supplying weapons to Ukraine and legitimize russia's aggression. Even began to doubt the consistency of the position of the Hungarian prime minister. We do not know how there is in Hungary, but Ukraine does not trade either its territories or its sovereignty. And the world will not trade," the Foreign Ministry spokesman emphasized.

The leadership of the aggressor state will be responsible for all the evil caused to Ukrainians, whatever public lawyers it may involve, Nikolenko emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 2, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that the Ukrainian counteroffensive should be stopped and moved to "peaceful" negotiations with the aggressor state russia before it even began.

On May 23, Orban said that Ukraine was not able to win the war that the aggressor country russia launched against it.

On May 5, Orban said that the counteroffensive would be the last big opportunity for Ukrainians to achieve some kind of military success.