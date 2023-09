The relaxation of sanctions against the aggressor state of russia in exchange for the restoration of the grain agreement will be a victory for the russian food blackmail and an invitation to moscow to new waves of blackmail. Oleh Nikolenko, spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, wrote about this on Facebook on Friday, September 8.

Nikolenko stressed that the international community should work to return russia to its obligations, and not increase its sense of impunity and encourage concessions to a new aggression.

"The position of the Ukrainian side remains unchanged: the weakening of part of the sanctions regime against the russian federation in exchange for the restoration of the grain agreement will be a victory for the russian food blackmail and an invitation to moscow to new waves of blackmail," the Foreign Ministry spokesman said.

According to him, Ukraine is ready to continue exporting grain to world markets as one of the guarantors of global food security both under the Black Sea Grain Initiative and through alternative routes in the Black Sea and by land.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 8, United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres sent a secret letter to the aggressor state of russia, in which he proposed to fulfill four main russian conditions in exchange for the resumption of the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

On September 4, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met in Sochi with russian aggressor president vladimir putin, during which they discussed the Black Sea Grain Initiative and new proposals to restore it.

On July 17, the aggressor state of russia announced the withdrawal of guarantees for the safety of shipping in the Black Sea as part of the "grain corridor."