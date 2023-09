On the morning of September 26, russian invaders attacked the enterprise in Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Region.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Lysak.

"The morning began with an explosion in Kryvyi Rih. The hit happened at one of the city's enterprises. The information is being clarified," the message reads.

In addition, during the night, the enemy shelled Nikopol area three times with heavy artillery. The district center, Myrivska and Chervonohryhorivska communities came under attack.

3 private houses and 2 farm buildings were damaged. 40 solar panels were broken. A non-operating building and power lines were mutilated.

People were not injured.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of September 26, the air defense forces destroyed 26 Shahed-136/131 strike UAVs out of 38 launched by the enemy.

The occupiers attacked the Odesa Region with attack drones, targeting the port infrastructure. Two men were injured in the attack.

Also, as a result of the night attack by the Shaheds on the Cherkasy Region, an infrastructure object was hit. No casualties so far.

In addition, on the evening of September 25, the russian occupiers launched a missile attack on an infrastructure facility in Mykolaiv. In addition, as a result of the falling debris of the enemy Shahed, a fire broke out at an agricultural enterprise.