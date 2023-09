Overnight into September 26, the Air Defense Forces destroyed 26 out of 38 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs launched by the enemy.

This follows from a statement by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

So, on the night of September 26, 2023, the Russian invaders attacked with Shahed type UAVs.

The launches of 38 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs from the south-eastern direction (Primorsko-Akhtarsk - RF, Cape Chauda - Crimea) were recorded.

"26 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs were destroyed by the forces and means of air defense of the Air Force, in cooperation with units of other components of the Defense Forces of Ukraine," the message says.

It is noted that fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, and mobile fire groups were operating along the route of tracking the strike drones.

Over the past day and the current day, the tactical aviation of the Air Force carried out more than forty sorties, twenty of which were aimed at destroying the enemy by fire.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on the evening of September 25, the Air Force of the AFU reported that the enemy launched several groups of Shahed attack UAVs from the temporarily occupied Crimea. A group of enemy UAVs from the North was also recorded.

On the night of Tuesday, September 26, the occupiers attacked the Odesa Region with the help of attack drones, targeting the port infrastructure. Two men were injured in the attack.