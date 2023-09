In the Cherkasy Region, the enemy struck an infrastructure object. No casualties so far.

This was announced by the head of the Cherkasy Regional Military Administration, Ihor Taburets.

"An alarming start to the day in the Cherkasy Region. At night, the enemy attacked our region with Shaheds. Air defense forces shot down four enemy air targets. However, we got hit in an infrastructure object," the message says.

According to preliminary information, there were no casualties.

Currently, the liquidation of the consequences is ongoing.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of September 26, the air defense forces destroyed 26 Shahed-136/131 strike UAVs out of 38 launched by the enemy.

On the night of Tuesday, September 26, the occupiers attacked the Odesa Region with the help of attack drones, targeting the port infrastructure. Two men were injured in the attack.

In addition, on the evening of September 25, the russian occupiers launched a missile attack on an infrastructure facility in Mykolaiv. In addition, as a result of the falling debris of the enemy Shakhed, a fire broke out at an agricultural enterprise.