The russian occupiers are engaged in replacing concepts and changing history in the temporarily occupied territories, but we are Kyivan Rus, where everything came from. Our ancestors were those once burnt Moscow. The Head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov stated this.

Budanov told what methods the aggressor's forces use to try to occupy other people's territories. According to him, the main tool is to replace reality when they tell people that supposedly their history is wrong, there are no other peoples, and all these are russian lands. Ukraine should return its history, Budanov stressed.

"We are Kyivan Rus. It's all gone from here. These are our ancestors who once burnt Moscow. Russia at that time entered Constantinople. We need to return our history, and it is ― famous," the Head of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine emphasized.

