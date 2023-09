The head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, said that the Defense Forces could have time to break russia's land corridor with occupied Crimea before winter. Instead, the russians prematurely deployed reserves in desperation.

He stated this in an interview with The Economist

According to Budanov, the operation to break the land connection between russia and occupied Crimea can be completed before winter comes.

Ukraine may have already deployed a limited number of its reserve troops, but russia now appears to be desperate, and has tapped in the under-strength reserves it did not plan to deploy until the end of October.

"Contrary to what the russian federation declares, it has absolutely no strategic reserve," the head of the Defense Intelligence emphasized.

He specified that the 25th russian combined arms army, which has now been prematurely deployed on the eastern front around Lyman and Kupiansk, has only 80% of the personnel and 55% of the equipment of the required amount.

Besides, Budanov believes that the slow pace of progress against a dug in and well-prepared enemy is simply a reflection of reality. He does not understand those who predicted the rapid collapse of russian lines. "Is a pencil strong or weak? It depends how you look at it." The counteroffensive continues. Ukraine still has time. It's still more than a month away from a muddy season. "And that's a fact," says the intelligence chief.