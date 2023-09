A missile attack was carried out on the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet of the aggressor state of russia in the temporarily occupied Crimea. Telegram channels InsiderUA and Mash wrote about this with reference to the statement of the so-called "governor" of Crimea Mikhail Razvozhaev on Friday, September 22.

"The Armed Forces of Ukraine launched a missile attack on the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol. A fragment fell near the Lunacharsky Theater. Information about the victims is being clarified. This was reported by governor Razvozhaev. A smoke screen was raised again over the Crimea bridge. The movement of road and sea transport was blocked," writes the russian channel.

Local residents are also sharing footage of the aftermath of the attack.

Russian channels write that debris after a missile strike on the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet is scattered over hundreds of meters, a large number of ambulances are on their way to the scene. The occupying governor warned of a possible second attack.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, during a special operation in the temporarily occupied Crimea, servicemen of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine eliminated at least 30 soldiers of the russian occupation army.

On August 24, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense published a video of the landing of Ukrainian special forces on Cape Tarkhankut in occupied Crimea.

In the temporarily occupied Sevastopol, on the morning of September 13, missiles and naval drones attacked the Sevastopol Maritime Plant, damaging two ships.