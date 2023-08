On the night of August 24, the operation of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine with the support of the Ukrainian Armed Forces took place in the temporarily occupied Crimea. Special Forces on watercraft landed on the shore in the area of the settlements of Olenivka and Maiak. This is stated in the message of the Defense Intelligence.

It is reported that during the execution of the task, the Ukrainian defenders entered into combat missions with the units of the occupier. As a result, the enemy suffered casualties among the personnel, destroyed enemy equipment. Also, the state flag was raised again in the Ukrainian Crimea.

All goals and tasks have been completed. At the end of the special operation, Ukrainian defenders left the scene without losses.

At the same time, the Defense Intelligence noted that the occupation administration of Crimea does not comment on events, despite the mass appeals of local residents. The only message concerns the like "destruction of ammunition according to the established schedule."

On August 23, 2023, at about 10:00 a.m., near the village of Olenivka on Cape Tarkhankut in the temporarily occupied Crimea, an explosion occurred that destroyed a russian S-400 Triumf anti-aircraft missile system of a large and medium range. As a result of the explosion, the installation itself, the missiles installed on it and the personnel were completely destroyed.

The day before, the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, promised that Ukrainians would see the destruction of russian occupiers in Crimea soon.