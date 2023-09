In the temporarily occupied Sevastopol, explosions occurred early in the morning on September 13. According to the occupiers, the Sevastopol Marine Plant was attacked with missiles and naval drones, and two ships were damaged.

This follows from a statement by the so-called "governor" of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhayev, and the Ministry of Defense of the aggressor country, russia.

The Ministry of Defense of the russian federation stated that the Sevastopol Marine Plant was allegedly subjected to a combined attack of ten cruise missiles and three marine unmanned vehicles.

It is claimed that anti-aircraft missiles were allegedly able to shoot down seven out of ten missiles.

Marine drones were allegedly destroyed by the Vasyl Bykov patrol ship.

"As a result of being hit by enemy cruise missiles, two ships being currently repaired were damaged," the message reads.

The Ministry of Defense of the russian federation did not specify which ships were damaged by the explosions.

On his Telegram channel, Razvozhayev reported that multiple explosions thundered in the area of the Southern Bay at around 3:20 a.m.

"Approximately 20 minutes ago, Sevastopol was attacked by our enemy. The anti-aircraft defense worked. In the area of the Southern Bay, the fire is not at a civilian object," Razvozhayev wrote.

Later, he reported that he was on the territory of the Sevastopol Marine Plant, which, presumably, became the target of the missile attack.

Razvozhayev clarified that 24 people were injured due to the shelling, four of whom are in a medium serious condition.

He again mentioned the fire that started at the repair plant but did not provide any additional information about the damage caused by the missile attack.

Russian Telegram channels publish videos made by eyewitnesses during the explosions in Sevastopol and after it.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on August 24, several explosions rang out in the temporarily occupied Sevastopol. According to the russians, the sounds of the explosions were allegedly related to the exercises.

And on September 10, the Ministry of Defense of the russian Federation reported that Sevastopol was attacked by more than ten allegedly Ukrainian drones.

On July 28, an ammunition depot of the russian army was destroyed in occupied Sevastopol.