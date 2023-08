Servicemen of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine during a special operation in the temporarily occupied Crimea eliminated at least 30 soldiers of the russian occupation army.

The representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Andrii Yusov made the corresponding statement in a comment to Suspilne Crimea.

According to Yusov, Ukrainian special forces were able to eliminate at least 30 occupiers.

Also, a fighter of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine managed to damage four Russian fast boats.

The base of the 3rd Radio Engineering Regiment of the Armed Forces of the russian federation is located on the Tarkhankut Cape, where Ukrainian soldiers landed.

There is also a radar unit consisting of a mobile radar detection complex Nebo-M and a radar station Kasta-E2.

Yusov did not specify whether these objects were the target of the Defense Intelligence special operation. It is also unclear in what condition these facilities are now.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Thursday, August 24, the Defense Ministry published a video of the landing of Ukrainian special forces on the Tarkhankut Cape in the occupied Crimea.

We also reported that a day earlier, on August 23, the Ukrainian military hit an S-400 anti-aircraft missile system of the occupiers on the Tarkhankut Cape.