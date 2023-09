Expenditures on Defense Ministry proposed to be reduced by 6% to UAH 1.1 trillion in 2024

The Cabinet of Ministers proposed to the Verkhovna Rada to reduce the funding of the Ministry of Defense by 6%, or by UAH 68.3 billion, from UAH 1.2 trillion to UAH 1.1 trillion in 2024.

This is stated in bill 10000 "On the state budget of Ukraine for 2024", Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Financing of the Ministry of Defense is planned to be provided at the level of UAH 1,164,048,728,000, of which the special fund is UAH 8.7 billion, and the general fund is UAH 1,155,325,724,000.

In the current year, the funding of the Ministry of Defense is UAH 1,232,392,201,000, of which the special fund is UAH 100.6 billion, and the general fund is UAH 1,131,787,193,000.

Thus, the difference is UAH 68,343,473,000, decreasing.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Verkhovna Rada adopted the draft state budget for 2024 prepared and introduced by the Cabinet of Ministers for consideration.

The Cabinet of Ministers proposes to the Verkhovna Rada to adopt the 2024 state budget with revenues of UAH 1.746 trillion, expenditures of UAH 3.308 trillion and a deficit of UAH 1.531 trillion.

The draft state budget for 2024 provides for defense and security of UAH 1.7 trillion or 21.6% of GDP.