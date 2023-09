Draft state budget-2024 provides UAH 1.7 trillion for defense and security, or 21.6% of GDP - Finance Ministry

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Finance, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Security and defense are the undisputed number one priority in the draft state budget-2024. Expenses are laid at the level of not less than this year. We are increasing funding for the development of defense equipment and the procurement of drones," said Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko.

It is noted that the draft state budget-2024 provides UAH 1,692.6 billion for the defense and security sector, or 21.6% of GDP.

This volume provides UAH 1,542.8 billion of general fund funds, UAH 119.8 billion of special fund, including by crediting UAH 96.3 billion of military personal income tax to the special fund of the state budget and UAH 30 billion of state guarantees.

It is also noted that the budget provides for an increase in funding for the development of the military-industrial complex by 7 times to UAH 55.8 billion, as well as for the procurement of drones - UAH 48.1 billion.

UAH 14.3 billion is provided for the support of war veterans (+UAH 7.5 billion by 2023), UAH 3.8 billion for the Institute of the Veteran's Assistant and UAH 1 billion for social support of servicemen were taken into account for the first time.

Also, the budget for the first time took into account UAH 1.5 billion for innovative projects to provide the security and defense sector.

The Ministry of Finance notes that the revenues of the general fund of the state budget (excluding official transfers and grants) amount to UAH 1,560,4 billion, the expenses of the general fund of the state budget - UAH 3,108.2 billion, it is envisaged to reduce the state budget deficit to 20.4% GDP (from 27% GDP in 2023).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Friday, September 15, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the draft budget for 2024, which in particular provides for an increase in the minimum wage by UAH 400 to UAH 7,100 from January 1 and to UAH 8,000 from April 1.