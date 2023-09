The Cabinet of Ministers proposes to the Verkhovna Rada to adopt the 2024 state budget with revenues of UAH 1.746 trillion, expenditures of UAH 3.308 trillion and a deficit of UAH 1.531 trillion.

This was announced by Yaroslav Zhelezniak, Member of Parliament from the Holos faction, first deputy chairman of the parliamentary committee on finance, tax and customs policy, in his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"At its meeting, the government approved the Budget for the next year 2024. We are waiting today in the parliament under number #10000," he wrote.

At the same time, he clarified that the revenues of the state budget next year are projected at the level of UAH 1.746 trillion, expenditures – UAH 3.308 trillion, and the deficit – UAH 1.531 trillion.

According to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, the key focus of this project is the country's defense and security.

The second priority is the social sphere. Budget expenditures will amount to UAH 469 billion, which is UAH 25 billion more than this year.

The third priority is medicine and education. UAH 179 billion are being allocated to the education sector, which is UAH 23 billion more than this year. For medicine - UAH 202 billion, which is UAH 24 billion more than the expenditures of 2023.

The fourth priority is to support veterans. The expenditures under this program are doubling - from UAH 6.8 billion in 2023 to UAH 14.3 billion next year.

The fifth priority is the recovery of our economy. No increase in taxes is foreseen. The government continues the preferential lending programs, the eRobota grant program, and support for Ukrainian startups. We are also launching new programs for industrial parks, for the implementation of investment projects, to support the Ukrainian manufacturer.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers must submit the draft budget to the Parliament by September 15.