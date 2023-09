The Verkhovna Rada has adopted the draft state budget for 2024 prepared and submitted by the Cabinet of Ministers for consideration.

Members of Parliament Yaroslav Zhelezniak (Holos) and Iryna Herashchenko (European Solidarity) announced this on their Telegram channels, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the Rada's regulations, under the results of the discussion of the draft state budget for the next year, the parliament may decide to reject it in case of non-compliance with the requirements of the Budget Code or the main directions of budget policy for the next year.

If the Rada, after the submission by the Cabinet of Ministers of the draft state budget for the next year, does not reject it, it is considered accepted by the Rada for consideration.

The draft state budget-2024 provides for revenues at the level of UAH 1.746 trillion, expenditures of UAH 3.308 trillion and a deficit of UAH 1.531 trillion.

It is assumed that in 2024 the living wage from January 1 will be UAH 2,920.

For the main social and demographic groups of the population: children under the age of 6 years - UAH 2,563; children aged 6 to 18 years - UAH 3,196; able-bodied persons - UAH 3,028; people who have lost their ability to work - UAH 2,361.

The draft state budget 2024 provides for an increase in the minimum wage and its establishment from January 1 in the amount of - UAH 7,100, in the hourly amount - UAH 42.6, and from April 1 - UAH 8,000 and UAH 48, respectively.

The draft state budget for 2024 is based on the forecast of real GDP growth for the next year: 5% on inflation of 10.8% (December to December) and the average annual rate of 41.4 UAH/USD.

It is proposed to establish that in 2024, the NBU transfers funds totaling at least UAH 17.7 billion to the state budget of Ukraine in the manner and amounts determined by the law "On the National Bank of Ukraine."

The funds will be transferred according to the schedule approved by the Ministry of Finance.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers proposes to the Rada to adopt the state budget-2024 with revenues of UAH 1.746 trillion, expenditures of UAH 3.308 trillion and a deficit of UAH 1.531 trillion.