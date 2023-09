The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) refused to arrest the assets of businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi, who is under arrest in two cases.

Ukrainian News Agency was informed about this in court.

Oleh Tkachenko, the investigating judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court, refused to consider the request of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) and Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SACPO) to arrest the assets of the oligarch Kolomoiskyi.

We are talking about property worth more than a billion hryvnias, in particular, corporate rights in companies and real estate with cars.

In the opinion of the court, the deadline for the investigation of the case has expired, therefore the court closed the proceedings in the appeal of the NACB and SACPO.

An appeal is being prepared against the court's decision.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Kolomoiskyi was remanded in custody and the bail was increased 8 times to UAH 4 billion.

The Security Service of Ukraine, the Bureau of Economic Security and the Prosecutor General's Office uncovered new facts of the criminal activity of the owner of a large financial and industrial group, Ihor Kolomoiskyi, and served him a new suspicion of embezzlement of UAH 5.8 billion.

The NACB handed Kolomoiskyi a second suspicion - for theft of UAH 9.2 billion from the controlled PrivatBank.

On September 2, the Security Service of Ukraine, the Bureau of Economic Security and the Prosecutor General’s Office served businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi with suspicion of committing crimes under Articles 190 and 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - fraud and legalization of property obtained through crime.