President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that some European countries only pretend solidarity with Ukraine, while playing along with the aggressor state of russia in the grain situation. Zelenskyy said this during a speech at the general debate of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly on September 19.

"It is disturbing to see that at this time someone in Europe undermines solidarity and organizes political theater by making a thriller out of grain. It may seem that they play their own role, but instead they help prepare the stage for the moscow actor," Zelenskyy said.

In response to these words, on September 20, Polish media reported that the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs urgently summoned the Ambassador of Ukraine to Poland Vasyl Zvarych and conveyed a strong protest of the Polish side because of the statement of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the United Nations General Assembly.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 15, the European Commission announced the termination of restrictions on the import of agricultural products from Ukraine.

On September 15, Slovakia, Poland and Hungary unilaterally imposed a national ban on the import of agricultural goods from Ukraine.

On September 20, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced his readiness to expand the ban on the import of products from Ukraine if Kyiv "escalates the conflict."