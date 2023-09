The Polish Foreign Ministry urgently summoned the Ambassador of Ukraine to Poland Vasyl Zvarych and conveyed a strong protest to the Polish side over the statement of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the United Nations General Assembly. Polish publications Dziennik and Onet reported this on Wednesday, September 20.

The Ambassador of Ukraine to Poland was received by the Deputy Secretary of State of the Polish Foreign Ministry, who conveyed a strong protest of the Polish side regarding yesterday's statements by President Zelenskyy at the UN General Assembly that some EU countries pretended solidarity by indirectly supporting russia. The Deputy Foreign Minister noted that this thesis is false regarding Poland, which has been supporting Ukraine since the first days of the war.

"Jablonski expressed hope that both the policy of the Ukrainian authorities and its public communication will reflect the real nature of Polish-Ukrainian relations, both current and historical, taking into account the unprecedented assistance provided by Poland and Poles to the Ukrainian population and the Ukrainian state, as well as the full range of our good cooperation," the statement said.

Jablonski noted that pressure on Poland in multilateral forums or filing complaints with international tribunals is not the proper method of resolving disputes between countries.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Przemyslaw Zurawski, adviser to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Poland, said that the Polish government would not stop support for Ukraine.

On September 15, the European Commission announced the termination of restrictions on the import of agricultural products from Ukraine.

On September 20, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced the readiness to expand the ban on the import of products from Ukraine if Kyiv "escalates the conflict."