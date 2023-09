In the temporarily occupied Crimea, explosions sounded near the Belbek military airfield. It is reported by Radio Svoboda.

The work of the russian air defense forces is reported in the area of ​ ​ the village of Chornomorske.

It is also known that traffic on cars on the Crimea bridge is temporarily blocked.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, during the attack on Sevastopol, the Armed Forces used cruise missiles for the first time in history to defeat a submarine.

In the temporarily occupied Sevastopol, in the early morning of September 13, a blast occurred. According to the occupiers, the Sevastopol Marine Plant was attacked with missiles and naval drones, and two ships were damaged.

The russian ministry of defense did not specify which ships suffered damage due to the blast.

On his Telegram channel, the occupying "governor" of Sevastopol Mikhail Razvozhaev said that multiple explosions occurred in the South Bay area at about 03:20 a.m.

Later, he said that he was on the territory of the Sevastopol Marine Plant, which, presumably, was the target of the missile attack.

As a result of a drone attack in Crimea, a russian large landing ship and a submarine were damaged.