For the first time in history, Ukraine used cruise missiles to defeat a submarine. And this fantastic attack was successful. Defense Express reports this.

It is disabling for more than a long time or the complete destruction of two ships at once - the Rostov-on-Don submarine and the Minsk large landing ship.

"And if the defeat of a large landing ship occurred for the third time, then the defeat of the submarine is a unique situation that has definitely gone down in history. The fact is that Ukraine does not have regular capabilities to fight against submarines of the russian federation. The submarine itself is a super-complex target, the counteraction of which requires a whole range of means, with anti-submarine ships, aircraft and helicopters, own submarines. But in Ukraine now there is simply nothing from the above," the publication notes.

In particular, the Armed Forces of Ukraine do not have modern ships that can patrol the waters in order to search for and destroy submarines, nor such anti-submarine aircraft as P-8 Poseidon or at least P-3 Orion, nor of course the submarine component of the fleet.

The Ukrainian Navy simply has nothing to search for and destroy russian submarines in the Black Sea. The only way to hit a russian submarine is to destroy it in a surface position. And given that even diesel-electric submarines make trips in an underwater position all the time, the only window of opportunity is defeat in the bay.

"And this exactly was done by Ukrainian pilots. And this is the first ever use of cruise missiles to defeat a submarine in history, especially immediately effective. And this is not the first time that the Armed Forces of Ukraine have spoken new words in a military naval exercise, because before that, for the first time in history, the Ukrainian military destroyed a missile cruiser and effectively used naval drones," the publication notes.

Analytics of Defense Express write that with a huge fate of probability, this attack can mean the final disabling of the Rostov-on-Don submarine. It is not only about the scale of the fire that engulfed the dry dock, where it was located along with the Minsk large landing ship, but also that Storm Shadow cruise missiles were most likely used to defeat it. They have a combat unit weighing 450 kg, which consists of two separate parts. The first is a leading cumulative charge, which forms an opening in the obstacle, into which the main debris-explosive warhead already flies.

Thus, when a submarine or any other ship is hit, the explosion takes place in the middle of the hull. This already means critical damage, and in the case of a large-scale fire that engulfed both ships, we are talking about critical consequences, because they simply burn out from the middle, and because of the high temperature, bulkheads melt.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the temporarily occupied Sevastopol in the early morning of September 13, "a blast" occurred. According to the occupiers, the Sevastopol Marine Plant was attacked with missiles and naval drones, and two ships were damaged.

The russian ministry of defense did not specify which ships suffered damage due to "the blast."

On his Telegram channel, Mikhail Razvozhaev, the so-called governor of Sevastopol, said that multiple explosions occurred in the South Bay area at about 03:20 a.m.

Later, he said that he was on the territory of the Sevastopol Marine Plant, which, presumably, was the target of a missile attack.

Razvozhaev said that as a result of the shelling, 24 people were injured, four of them are in a state of moderate severity.