As a result of the drone attack in Crimea, a large russian amphibious assault ship and a submarine were damaged.

Andrii Yusov, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, informed Ukrainian News about this.

"In particular, a large landing ship and a submarine were damaged," he said.

He did not specify the name of the large landing ship.

The degree of damage to the ship and the schooner is not specified.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, an explosion occurred in temporarily occupied Sevastopol in the early morning of September 13. According to the occupiers, the Sevastopol Marine Plant was attacked with missiles and naval drones, and two ships were damaged.

The Ministry of Defense of the russian Federation did not specify which ships were damaged by the explosion.

On his Telegram channel, Razvozhayev reported that multiple explosions thundered in the area of the Southern Bay at around 3:20 a.m.

Later, he reported that he was on the territory of the Sevastopol Marine Plant, which, presumably, became the target of the missile attack.

Razvozhayev clarified that 24 people were injured as a result of the shelling, four of them are in a medium serious condition.