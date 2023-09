Abrams tanks will soon be on battlefield in Ukraine - Pentagon

American M1A1 Abrams tanks will soon arrive in Ukraine, Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin said in Germany, where a new Ramstein meeting will take place on Tuesday, September 19. This was reported by Foreign Policy reporter Jack Detdch on X (Twitter).

Also, according to Austin, the US believes that now "time is not on [russian dictator vladimir] putin's side."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 1, the American publication Politico reported with reference to the US Department of Defense that the first 10 Abrams tanks will be delivered to Ukraine in the middle of this month.

We will remind, in general, Ukraine should receive 31 Abrams tanks, which the USA promised back in January of this year.

Ukraine has provided written guarantees that minimize the risks to civilians from cluster munitions. In particular, Ukraine undertook to use cluster munitions, adhering to five principles, including the impossibility of using them in cities and on the territory of russia, as well as keeping track of the damage zones.