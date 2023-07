Ukraine undertakes to use cluster munitions, adhering to five principles, among which - the impossibility of using them in cities and on the territory of Russia, as well as keeping records of damage zones. This was announced by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Oleksii Reznikov, in a post posted on Twitter.

"With regard to cluster munitions, we have 5 key principles that we will adhere to and that we have made clear to all of our partners, including the U.S. I have personally informed our U.S. partners in writing about these five principles a long time ago," emphasized the head of the national defense department.

In the first principle, it is reported that Ukraine will use these munitions only for the de-occupation of our internationally recognized territories. These munitions will not be used on the officially recognized territory of Russia.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine undertake not to use cluster munitions in cities. Cluster munitions will be used only in those areas where the Russian military is concentrated - to break through the enemy's defense line.

Ukraine will keep strict records of the use of these weapons and the local areas where they will be used. Based on these records, after the de-occupation of our territories and our victory, these territories will be prioritized for demining purposes.

Ukraine will inform partners about the use of munitions and their effectiveness.