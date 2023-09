Ukraine will receive the first 10 Abrams tanks in mid-September, their repair and modification almost complete

The first American M1 Abrams tanks will enter service with the Defense Forces of Ukraine in mid-September this year. In total, the United States of America promised Ukraine 31 combat vehicles.

This was reported by Politico with reference to the U.S. Department of Defense and an unnamed person familiar with the matter.

The press secretary of the U.S. Department of Defense, Martin O'Donnell, said that a group of about 200 Ukrainian soldiers completed training on Abrams tanks in Germany.

According to him, the last stage of preparation was completed the day before - the combined military battalion training at the Hohenfels training ground.

Now the Ukrainians are at the training ground in the German city of Grafenwohr. They will continue to practice in driving tanks until the combat vehicles promised to Ukraine are brought to order.

The unnamed interlocutor of the publication said that the first ten Abrams tanks will be handed over to Ukraine already in the middle of this month, when their repair and modernization will be completed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 25, 2023, U.S. President Joe Biden announced the transfer of 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine.

The American President's statement on the day German Chancellor Olaf Scholz promised to provide Ukraine with German-made Leopard 2 tanks.

It will be recalled that in July, the Western mass media reported with reference to their own sources that the Ukrainian military will receive Abrams tanks of an older modification than the United States initially promised.

We also reported that the Abrams tanks transferred to Ukraine will not be equipped with secret armor protection.