If Poland and Hungary do not cancel ban on Ukrainian agricultural products, Ukraine will ban their import - Sh

If Poland and Hungary do not cancel the ban on Ukrainian agricultural products, Ukraine will ban the import of certain categories of goods from these countries. Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal announced this in the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Shmyhal said that Ukraine will file a complaint with the World Trade Organization against Poland, Hungary and Slovakia due to unilateral restrictions on the import of Ukrainian agricultural products.

At the same time, the Cabinet of Ministers offers the European Union and the neighboring countries a compromise scenario and has already presented the European Commission with an action plan for controlling the export of 4 groups of agricultural products from Ukraine. The government believes that such control will help prevent any market distortions in neighboring EU member states.

In particular, the Cabinet of Ministers plans to adopt a resolution that stipulates that goods exported to 5 neighboring countries will receive verification and approval from the Ukrainian Ministry of Economy.

At the same time, the Prime Minister notes that Ukraine has already submitted a formal request to Poland, Hungary, and Slovakia regarding violations of the norms of the World Trade Organization.

Also, Ukraine is starting an anti-discrimination investigation against the unfriendly actions of these countries in the trade sphere based on the statistics of 2023.

"If Poland and Hungary do not agree to the measures agreed with the European Commission and do not cancel unilateral bans on our goods, we will make a decision to ban the import of certain categories of goods from these countries into Ukraine," Shmyhal emphasized.

He noted that russia attacks Ukrainian ports every day, destroys infrastructure, elevators, attacks agricultural enterprises, mines fields. Further blocking of Ukrainian agricultural exports by neighboring countries will hit the Ukrainian economy, finances, tax revenues and jobs.

"Such a blockade will also play into the hands of the russian plan to create another global food crisis," he emphasized.

Shmyhal noted that Ukraine once again calls on its neighbors to abandon harmful and illegal restrictions, political populism and embark on the path of constructive dialogue, from which everyone will benefit.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 15, the European Commission announced the termination of restrictions on the import of agricultural products from Ukraine.

At the same time, on September 15, Slovakia, Poland and Hungary unilaterally introduced a national ban on the import of agricultural goods from Ukraine.

Ukraine filed lawsuits at the WTO against Poland, Slovakia and Hungary regarding the ban on the import of Ukrainian agricultural products.