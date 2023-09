Financing of Rada TV channel and parliamentary newspapers increased by UAH 5 million in 2024 draft state budge

The Cabinet of Ministers proposes to the Verkhovna Rada to increase funding for coverage of the parliament's activities through television and radio broadcasting by UAH 5.3 million, from UAH 193 million to UAH 198 million in the draft state budget for 2024.

This is stated in the bill 10000 "On the state budget of Ukraine for 2024", Ukrainian News Agency reports.

We will remind that the parliamentary TV channel Rada has been paying state funds to the private company Kinokit for the creation of programs and broadcasts for two years in a row.

Throughout 2023, LLC Kinokit is engaged in developing a creative concept and providing services for the creation of television programs and broadcasts to provide a 24-hour informational marathon United News #UArazom for UAH 120 million from the state budget.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers proposes to the Verkhovna Rada to increase the funding of the parliament's apparatus by 7% to UAH 3.3 billion in the draft state budget-2024.

The Cabinet of Ministers submitted the draft state budget for 2024 to the Verkhovna Rada for approval.

On September 15, the government approved the draft state budget for 2024.

The total amount of state budget revenues is forecast at UAH 1.746 trillion, expenditures - UAH 3.308 trillion, deficit - UAH 1.531 trillion.

The draft state budget 2024 foresees an increase of the minimum wage by UAH 400 to UAH 7,100 from 2024 and to UAH 8,000 from April 2024.