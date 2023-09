Cabinet wants to raise minimum wage by UAH 400 to UAH 7,100 from 2024 and to UAH 8,000 from April 2024

The draft state budget 2024 foresees an increase of the minimum wage by UAH 400 to UAH 7,100 from 2024 and to UAH 8,000 from April 2024.

This was announced by Yaroslav Zhelezniak, Member of Parliament from the Holos faction, first deputy chairman of the parliamentary committee on finance, tax and customs policy, in his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"From January 1, 2024, the minimum wage: in the monthly amount: from January 1 - UAH 7,100, from April 1 - UAH 8,000," he wrote.

At the same time, the MP reported that from January 1, 2024, the living wage per person per month will be UAH 2,920.

The Cabinet of Ministers proposes to the Verkhovna Rada to adopt the 2024 state budget with revenues of UAH 1.746 trillion, expenditures of UAH 3.308 trillion and a deficit of UAH 1.531 trillion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers must submit the draft budget to the Parliament by September 15.