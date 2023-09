Rada Administration financing in 2024 to be increased by almost UAH 23 million

The Cabinet of Ministers has suggested that the Verkhovna Rada increase the funding for the Rada Administration by 7.27%, or by UAH 22.7 million, from UAH 3.13 billion to UAH 3.35 billion in the draft state budget for 2024.

This is stated in bill No. 10000 On the State Budget of Ukraine for 2024, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Thus, UAH 1.267 billion is provided for the implementation of legislative activities of the Rada, UAH 1.347 billion for maintenance and organizational, information and analytical, material and technical support, UAH 1.347 billion for coverage of the work of parliament through television and radio broadcasting, as well as in support of the Holos Ukrainy (Voice of Ukraine) publication - UAH 198.2 million.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers submitted to the Verkhovna Rada for approval a draft state budget for 2024.

On September 15, the government approved the draft state budget for 2024.

The total amount of state budget revenues is projected at the level of UAH 1.746 trillion, expenditures - UAH 3.308 trillion, deficit - UAH 1.531 trillion.

The draft state budget-2024 provides for an increase in the minimum wage by UAH 400 to UAH 7,100 from 2024 and up to UAH 8,000 from April 2024.