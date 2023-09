It became known who helped strike russian ship and submarine in the Sevastopol Bay

Representatives of the underground movement ATESH announced that they launched a missile attack on the russian fleet in Sevastopol, as a result of which a large russian amphibious assault ship and a submarine were destroyed.

This follows from a statement by the partisan movement ATESH, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

The message says that during the past week, the partisans were active in identifying important military targets of the enemy.

"Agents from various spheres were involved: civilians, servicemen of the russian Black Sea Fleet, and workers of the repair plant (the last stage of repair of one of the targets was taking place there). The consequences of the work in the end were that the large amphibious assault ship Minsk and the submarine Rostov-on-Don were "successfully hit," said the partisans.

The partisan movement also thanked the people of Sevastopol, who send data, photos, and coordinates with valuable information every day.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Intelligence stated that russia will not be able to repair the russian amphibious assault ship and submarine in Sevastopol.

During the attack on Sevastopol, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) used cruise missiles to destroy a submarine for the first time in history.

As a result of the drone attack in Crimea, a large russian amphibious assault ship and a submarine were damaged.