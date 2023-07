In the evening of July 28, an ammunition depot of the occupiers exploded in the Kozacha Bay of Sevastopol, Crimea.

This was reported by the press service of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"At around ten in the evening on July 28, it was loud in the Kozacha Bay of the temporarily occupied Crimea. Witnesses heard two explosions and the sounds of further detonation of ammunition," the report says.

It is noted that several ambulances and police cars drove to the scene.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, the 810th separate marine infantry brigade of the occupiers is currently stationed in the area of the Kozacha Bay.

The explosions and detonation as a result of the sabotage took place at the temporary ammunition depot of the Russian occupiers.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 24, a drone hit an ammunition depot in the Dzhankoi district (Crimea).

After that, the occupying authorities decided to evacuate the population of nearby villages within a radius of 5 km from the scene of the emergency.