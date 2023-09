Ukraine and Moldova have agreed to extend the agreement on the liberalization of freight transportation between the countries until the end of 2025.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The agreement provides for the ability to perform bilateral and transit transportation by road without special permits. The protocol with the decision to extend the liberalization was signed following a meeting of the Ukrainian-Moldovan mixed commission on international road communication on September 13-14," the statement said.

The notice recalls that a preliminary agreement on the liberalization of freight traffic was signed in August 2022 with effect until the end of 2023.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in August, Ukraine and Norway agreed on a "transport visa-free mode."

At the end of June 2022, Ukraine signed an agreement with the European Union on freight transportation by road, which is practically transport visa-free mode.

In March 2023, Ukraine and the EU extended the "transport visa-free mode " until June 30, 2024.