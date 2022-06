Ukraine has signed an agreement with the European Union on freight transportation by road, which is practically visa-free transportation. Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced this on a Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Visa-free transportation - done! Daily work 24/7 made it possible to sign the Agreement on Freight Transportation by Road with the EU as soon as possible," he wrote.

Shmyhal explained that this means that the EU will recognize Ukrainian driver's licenses and Ukrainian carriers no longer need permits to enter the EU, which previously slowed down Ukrainian export opportunities.

"The agreement on road freight transportation, together with the EU's decision to abolish duties and tariffs on Ukrainian goods, give Ukrainian business savings of tens of millions of dollars, and most importantly, open up incredible opportunities for Ukrainian products in European markets," the Prime Minister wrote.

He noted that this is the third "visa-free" for Ukraine with the EU for the last year after air and energy.

According to him, even despite the war and Russia's attempts to stop Ukraine's movement to Europe, Ukraine's integration into the domestic European market is moving at an ultra-fast pace.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 23, the European Council decided to grant Ukraine and Moldova the status of a candidate for EU membership.

Ukraine expects to fulfill the membership requirements of the European Commission by the end of 2022 in order to begin negotiations on joining the EU.

At the same time, on June 24, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that granting the European Union to Ukraine the status of a candidate for EU membership is a point of no return.