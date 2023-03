The agreement between Ukraine and the European Union on the liberalization of road freight transportation has been extended until June 30, 2024.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that the document, which was signed in June 2022, canceled the need for Ukrainian carriers to obtain appropriate permits for bilateral and transit transportation to the countries of the European Union.

"During the first year, the agreement proved its practical effectiveness. During the period of its validity, the volume of bilateral and transit road freight transportation increased by more than 50%. And this is far from the limit of our growth. Together with European partners, we are currently developing the necessary logistics infrastructure at the border. In particular, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 2 new checkpoints have been opened on the border with Romania, as well as a control point on the temporary infrastructure for the passage of empty cargo vehicles on the border with Poland. In addition, the throughput capacity of the Korczowa-Krakovets checkpoint was expanded and the operation of the Yahodyn-Dorohusk checkpoint on the border with Poland," said the Deputy Prime Minister for the Reconstruction of Ukraine - the Minister of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development Oleksandr Kubrakov.

After the signing of the agreement in June 2022, the number of carriers crossing the border to the EU increased by 53% compared to the same period in 2021, and the number of crossings increased by 43%.

"The agreement also simplifies the procedure for recognizing driver's documents. Ukraine and the EU have exempted holders of driver's licenses issued by one of the parties from the requirement to have an international driver's license," the message says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, at the end of June 2022, Ukraine signed an agreement with the European Union on freight transportation by road, which is practically visa-free transportation.

In November, the European Parliament approved visa-free transport regime between the European Union and Ukraine.