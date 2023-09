NACP considers it dangerous to open declarations of officials already now, but will implement such a decision

Oleksandr Novikov, head of the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP), considers it dangerous to open the declarations of officials already now, but the agency will implement the decision of the Verkhovna Rada, if it is adopted.

He said this on the air of the national telethon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Of course, there is no threat to those who have left. But if we talk about the property of such persons, and we have an open real estate register, then it is possible to find the relatives of these persons who remained in the controlled territory," Novikov said.

According to him, the NACP only notes about these risks, but will implement any decision of the parliament.

"If the citizens demand and the Verkhovna Rada opens such data, we will of course implement this decision of the parliament," the head of the NACP emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy vetoed a law that postpone the opening of public access to declarations for a year.

The Verkhovna Rada resumed electronic declaration, but delayed the opening of public access to declarations for a year.

In less than a day, Ukrainians collected the required number of signatures on a petition asking Zelenskyy to veto bill 9534, which restored electronic declaration, and to return it to the parliament for revision in order to immediately open a unified state register of declarations.