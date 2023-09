Ukrainians have collected 25,000 signatures on a petition demanding that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy veto Bill 9534 and return it to the parliament to open the register of property declarations of officials.

This is evidenced by the website of electronic petitions, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"I call on President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to return to the Verkhovna Rada Bill 9534 On Amendments To Certain Laws Of Ukraine On Defining Procedure For Submission Of Declarations By Persons Authorized To Perform State Or Local Self-Government Functions In Martial Law with the requirement to immediately ensure public access to the register declarations without waiting for a one-year term (to impose a veto with remarks)," the author of the petition writes.

He reminded that on September 5, people's deputies adopted the second reading of Bill 9534, which resumed the submission of property and financial state declarations by officials.

However, he did not fulfill the most important demand of society - to open data on the officials' wealth state - leaving the information on the government's income classified for another year.

The author emphasized that in this way, people's deputies deprived citizens and journalists of a tool for monitoring officials' actions and the primary safeguard against corruption during the war.

He also emphasized that parliamentarians thus went against the statements of the European Union, G7 ambassadors, and members of the European Parliament.

The petition has already collected more than 36,000 signatures out of the 25,000 required, which means that the president must consider it and provide his response.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Verkhovna Rada resumed officials' obligation to submit electronic declarations; however, it postponed access to them for a year.

The National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) will ask Zelenskyy to promise a law that allows officials to avoid responsibility for not declaring property up to UAH 1.3 million.