President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has vetoed the law that postponed the opening of public access to officials' declarations for a year.

Zelenskyy reported this on Telegram, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"Veto. In the morning, a law was received from the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine that maintained restrictions on electronic declarations. The restrictions are unacceptable. Declarations must be open. Immediately. Not in a year. The register must be open now. Actually, with this main amendment, the law must be voted on. Preferably quickly," he wrote.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Verkhovna Rada resumed electronic declaration but postponed the opening of public access to declarations for a year.

In less than a day, Ukrainians collected the required number of signatures on a petition asking Zelenskyy to veto Bill 9534, which restored electronic declaration, and to return it to the parliament for revision in order to immediately open a unified state register of declarations.