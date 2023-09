The Verkhovna Rada has resumed electronic declaration.

329 parliamentarians voted for the adoption of bill No. 9534 as a whole, with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The action of anti-corruption mechanisms is resumed, namely: submitting relevant declarations and conducting a special check during martial law, as well as simplifying the procedure for submitting relevant declarations.

According to the text of the project, the Declaration Registers will be closed to the public for a year.

According to the bill, officials (except for declaration subjects who perform tasks in the interests of national security), who in 2022-2023 did not submit declarations, must submit such declarations within 90 days from the date of entry into force of the law.

The document also provides for the restoration of the powers of the National Agency on Corruption Prevention to verify declarations.

Officials will be obliged to declare their place of residence even during the war.

Public access to declarations will be restored, but for the period before the abolition of martial law, information will not be reflected in the public domain: 1) on the place of actual residence, the registered place of residence of the declaration subject; 2) on settlements where the objects specified in the declaration are located; 3) surnames, names and patronymics of persons specified in the declaration (except for the name of the declaration subject).

An object with a market value of use up to UAH 129,000 (50 living wages) will not be subject to the declaration for the entire period of use.

There is also no liability for officials who forgot to declare property worth up to UAH 1.3 million.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Constitutional Court will consider a complaint about the unconstitutionality of the obligation of officials to file electronic declarations and may cancel such a norm.