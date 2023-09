There is reverse traffic on Crimea bridge, as well as permanent closure - South Operational Command

Currently, there is reverse traffic on the Crimea bridge, as well as constant closures due to attacks on the crossing. Nataliya Humeniuk, head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Southern Defense Forces, said this on the air of the telethon.

According to her, the Crimea bridge works from time to time in the railway connection. However, the car connection does not function normally.

"There (at the crossing - ed.) is reverse movement and constant closure. Therefore, the enemy can still afford to pull up the resource, but it is slowed down and does not meet the requirements of the development of combat events. That is why they are forced to maneuver between the forces and means that are already in they are on the mainland," Humeniuk emphasized.

It will be recalled that, according to British intelligence, the aggressor state, the russian federation, uses smoke generators, underwater barriers and air defense systems to protect the Crimea bridge.

Earlier, the Defense Intelligence said that the russians were sinking ferries to protect the Kerch (Crimea) bridge.

On August 12, in the temporarily occupied Crimea, in the Kerch district, explosions were reported, smoke billowed over the Kerch Bridge. The Air Force talked about the use of smoke as camouflage.