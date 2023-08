Russians flood ferries to protect the Crimea (Kerch) bridge. This is stated in the message of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Near the Kerch Strait, near the illegal bridge between russia and the temporarily occupied Crimea (coordinates: 45.2432237; 36.5845773), russian invaders are conducting preparatory work to flood the second ferry," the report said.

According to the Defense Intelligence, the invaders plan to flood at least six watercraft of this type in order to create a protective strip in front of the Crimea bridge. Between the flooded ferries, the russians intend to install booms. Thus, the enemy seeks to protect the Crimea bridge from defeat.

According to intelligence, the periodic successful attacks by the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine on this legitimate military target led to serious damage to the design of the bridge, in particular its road and railway tracks.

"Recent strikes on the Kerch bridge once again worsened the situation for the grouping of enemy troops in the south of Ukraine and caused a hysterical reaction of the military-political leadership of muscovy. The kremlin demanded anything to secure the facility, which is critical for the military logistics of the russian occupation army. A simple measure of protection of the nineteen-kilometer bridge in the form of flooding ferries indicates the hotness of the enemy's decisions and the intellectual crisis within the military-political leadership of terrorist russia," said the message.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine urged russians to avoid traveling on the Crimea bridge due to the danger of the object.