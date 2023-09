Andrii Niebytov, the former head of the police of the Kyiv Region, became the deputy head of the National Police.

He announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, in the block about himself, Niebytov indicated that he is the deputy head of the National Police of Ukraine - the head of the criminal police in the National Police.

On September 11, he wrote a farewell post as the head of the police of the Kyiv Region.

"For me, four years of service at the head of the police of the Kyiv Region have come to an end. This is an incredible experience and an important stage of my life. I am sincerely grateful to everyone with whom we have traveled this path, with whom we stood side by side during the most difficult time of the full-scale invasion of the russian army in February 2022, with whom we were and remain as united as possible in our desire to defend our country and destroy the occupier," he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Anatolii Shchadylo was appointed as the new police chief of the Kyiv Region instead of Andrii Niebytov.

Niebytov headed the police of the Kyiv Region since July 2019.

Recently, the Cabinet of Ministers appointed Ivan Vyhivskyi, who was the acting head of the National Police, as the head of the National Police.