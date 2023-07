The Cabinet of Ministers has appointed Ivan Vyhivskyi, who previously was the acting head of the National Police, as the head of the National Police. The representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk announced this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine appointed Vyhivskyi Ivan Mykhailovych as the Head of the National Police of Ukraine," he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in January, the Cabinet of Ministers temporarily removed the then acting Minister of Interior Affairs Ihor Klymenko from the duties of the head of the National Police, and assigned the duties of the head of the National Police to the head of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv Ivan Vyhivskyi.

43-year-old Vyhivskyi headed the National Police of Kyiv from August 2021.

On February 7, the Verkhovna Rada appointed Klymenko as head of the Ministry of Interior Affairs.

These personnel changes occurred after on January 18, in the morning, a helicopter of the State Emergency Service fell in Brovary on the territory of a kindergarten in which children and employees of the institution were located. As a result of the disaster, 14 people were killed, of which 1 child and 10 people on board the helicopter, 25 people were injured, of which 11 were children.

Among the killed aboard the helicopter were Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi, his first deputy Yevhen Yenin, State Secretary of the Ministry of Interior Affairs Yurii Lubkovych.