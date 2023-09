Anatolii Shchadylo was appointed as the new chief of police of the Kyiv Region instead of Andrii Niebytov.

This was announced on Facebook of the police of the Kyiv Region, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The head of the National Police, Ivan Vyhivskyi, introduced the new head of the police of the Kyiv Region to the staff.

The event was also attended by the heads of the Security Service of Ukraine in the city of Kyiv and the Kyiv Region, the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, and the Kyiv Regional Council.

Vyhivskyi thanked former head Andrii Niebytov for his work and wished him success.

"Anatolii Shchadylo will continue his positive efforts and will further develop the police of the Kyiv Region, including the restoration of units destroyed as a result of the occupation. All police personnel continue to face the main tasks: ensuring security and law and order, protecting the rights and freedoms of citizens, and combating crime," Vyhivskyi said.

Shchadylo promised that he would make every effort to maintain order in the region and create a safe environment for citizens.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Shchadylo previously worked as the head of the police of the Dnipropetrovsk Region.

Niebytov headed the police of the Kyiv Region since July 2019.