Defense Intelligence tells how many missiles russia has left and how many they produce

Russia now has at least 585 missiles (excluding the Kh-22) capable of covering a distance of more than 500 kilometers and with which the russian army most often attacks different regions of Ukraine. Besides, the russian federation was able to increase production and in August alone it is planned to release 118 missiles of various types. Deputy Chief of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Vadym Skibitskyi announced this, RBC-Ukraine reports.

According to him, the Defense Intelligence very carefully monitors everything related to missile stocks in the russian federation and their production.

"If we talk about Iskander ballistic and cruise missiles, then, according to our data, there are now approximately 270 units. The Kalibr reserves are approximately 140 missiles. They have less Kh-101, at the same time, the total number of Kh-101, Kh-555 and Kh-55 with the warhead, according to our estimates, there are about 100 missiles," said Skibitskyi.

Skibitskyi noted that compared to the fall of 2022, russians use Kh-101 missiles less, since they are forced to save reserves of these missiles, because, according to plans, russians can produce about 40 Kh-101 missiles a month. But, according to him, russia is not fulfilling these plans, in particular due to a shortage of foreign components.

"The second factor is russia trying to accumulate reserves of these missiles, which are considered more accurate and effective, when compared, for example, with Kh-555, Kh-22 or even Kalibr cruise missiles, which we successfully shoot down," the representative of the Defense Intelligence explained.

As for the production of missiles, according to Skibitskyi, since the beginning of spring, the russian federation has been able not only to accumulate missiles, but also to increase their production. In August, the russians want to produce about 118 missiles.

"In addition to six Kinzhals, the russians in total planned to produce 30 Iskander-M ballistic missiles, 12 Iskander-K cruise missiles, 20 Kalibr missiles, about 40 Kh-101 in August. In addition, they improve Kh-22 cruise missiles, remade samples have a new index - Kh-32. According to our data, russians can supply no more than 10 such missiles every month," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, russian troops launched a missile attack on Kyiv on the morning of September 6. All enemy air targets were destroyed by the air defense forces.

Also on the night of Wednesday, September 6, russian troops attacked with Shaheds the Odesa Region. As a result of the attack, one person was killed.