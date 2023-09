The Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine identified and numbered the strategic objects of the aggressor state of russia that must be destroyed. This was stated on the telethon by Defense Intelligence representative Vadym Skibitskyi, NV reported on Friday, September 8.

Skibitskyi noted that intelligence is working methodically to identify the most critical objects for russia. According to him, such targets are already numbered, ordered by hierarchy and importance.

"These are military facilities, facilities of the defense and military complex, which ensure the production of missiles and drones. That's why we have many targets. Ukrainian forces are purposefully destroying them in order to reduce the potential of the russian federation," the Defense Intelligence representative emphasized.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine are trying to "achieve a domino effect", as a result of which, due to the destruction of one enterprise, related enterprises will stop producing military products, Skibitskyi said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 8, in the russian city of bryansk, a fire was reported in the industrial premises of the Kremniy EL microelectronics plant due to a drone attack.

On September 7, there was a fire in Moscow at the Salyut plant, where ship radars were manufactured.

On September 5, a fire broke out at the Sibur petrochemical plant in the nizhny novgorod oblast of the aggressor country of russia.