The Ministry of Defense of the aggressor country of the russian federation reported an attack using UAVs on the temporarily occupied Crimea tonight, September 10.

Thus, the occupiers said that they allegedly succeeded in repelling an attack on the temporarily occupied peninsula with the use of aircraft-type UAVs.

Eight unmanned aerial vehicles were allegedly destroyed by regular means of air defense over the waters of the Black Sea near the coast of Crimea.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 9, four powerful explosions rang out in the occupied Crimea near the city of Staryi Krym in the south of the peninsula (Kirovskyi district of Crimea). It is known that a military training ground of the russian occupiers is located nearby. The "blow" was reported in the afternoon by local media, referring to eyewitnesses. According to their data, at first there were "two super-powerful explosions", after about 25 minutes it became known about two more.

In addition, on August 24, special forces of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense made a landing on the western coast of Crimea.

And on August 23, in the same area, the SSU destroyed the S-400 anti-aircraft missile system of the russian occupying forces.