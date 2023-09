4 explosions occur at once not far from military training ground in Crimea

In the occupied Crimea, four powerful explosions were heard near the city of Staryi Krym in the south of the peninsula (Kirovskyi district of Crimea). It is known that a military training ground of the russian occupiers is located nearby. The blow was reported in the afternoon by local media, referring to eyewitnesses. According to their data, at first there were "two super-powerful explosions", after about 25 minutes it became known about two more.

The occupation authorities of the peninsula have not yet commented on the situation.

The invaders also did not warn about the "disposal" of ammunition. So, earlier locals heard explosions during exercises or the planned destruction of shells at the Starokrymskyi training ground.