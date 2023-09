There are 9 enemy ships on combat duty in the Black Sea - Navy

As of the morning of August 8, there are 9 enemy ships on combat duty in the Black Sea, including 1 Kalibr cruise missile carrier, a total salvo of up to 8 missiles. The Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine informs about this.

There is 1 enemy ship in the Sea of Azov; in the Mediterranean - 2 enemy ships.

In general, in one week, in the interests of the russian federation, the passage of the Kerch-Yenikal Strait was carried out:

to the Black Sea - 101 ships, of which 31 continued their movement in the direction of the Bosphorus Strait;

to the Sea of Azov - 108 vessels, of which 19 sailed from the Bosphorus Strait.

The specified vessels were operating in violation of the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS) by turning off automatic identification systems (AIS).

It will be recalled that, according to British intelligence, the aggressor state, the russian federation, uses smoke generators, underwater barriers and air defense systems to protect the Crimea bridge.

Earlier, the Defense Intelligence said that the russians were sinking ferries to protect the Kerch (Crimea) bridge.

On August 12, in the temporarily occupied Crimea, in the Kerch district, explosions were reported, smoke billowed over the Kerch Bridge. The Air Force talked about the use of smoke as camouflage.