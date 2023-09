Another preventive measure will be chosen for businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi, who was served by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) and Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SACPO) with the suspicion of embezzlement of UAH 9.2 billion from PrivatBank, now at the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC).

This was reported to Ukrainian News Agency by sources in law enforcement agencies.

"Preventive measure will be chosen," the interlocutors said.

In addition to the arrest, we will be talking about bail amounting to billions of hryvnias.

The source did not specify other details.

Kolomoiskyi faces up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 7, the NACB detectives, with the approval of the head of the SACPO, served the former ultimate beneficial owner of PJSC CB PrivatBank and five members of the group organized by him with suspicion of embezzlement of bank funds in the amount of more than UAH 9.2 billion.

On September 2, the Security Service of Ukraine, the Bureau of Economic Security and the Prosecutor General’s Office served businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi with suspicion of committing crimes under Articles 190 and 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - fraud and legalization of property obtained through crime.

The Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv arrested Kolomoiskyi and set bail in the amount of UAH 509 million. He is being held in the pre-trial detention center of the SSU.