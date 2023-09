The russians are expecting new Ukrainian attacks, so they have strengthened the security of the Kerch bridge. This was announced by the representative of the Naval Forces Dmytro Pletenchuk on the air of the national telethon.

The invaders strengthened the security of the crossing by vessels of the border service of the FSB. The Kerch bridge is currently guarded by six boats and five ships of the russian special service.

He noted that the largest concentration of russians is in the south, where they are waiting for new attacks by the Defense Forces. Also, the occupiers are building a system of barriers, first of all we are talking about barrier booms.

Pletenchuk emphasized that, despite all measures taken by the occupiers, Ukrainian forces will still be able to reach the Kerch bridge.

It will be recalled that, according to British intelligence, the aggressor state, the russian federation, uses smoke generators, underwater barriers and air defense systems to protect the Crimea bridge.

Earlier, the Defense Intelligence said that the russians were sinking ferries to protect the Kerch (Crimea) bridge.

On August 12, in the temporarily occupied Crimea, in the Kerch district, explosions were reported, smoke billowed over the Kerch bridge. The Air Force talked about the use of smoke as camouflage.